Antonella Barba, a fan favorite on season six of American Idol, was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, last October for conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, according to newly unsealed court documents.



It’s also been revealed that Barba allegedly worked as a courier for a notorious drug ring. When she was apprehended in October, she allegedly had two pounds of fentanyl. Last week, she was indicted for the conspiracy charge, as well as 10 counts of distribution or possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, with intent to distribute.



Barba will remain in police custody until at least Thursday, when she will attend a detention hearing in court.



The heavily redacted indictment names two men as her alleged co-conspirators.

Along with the court documents is Barba's latest booking photo showcasing the one-time rising star when she was being processed.

This isn’t the first time Barba has had a run-in with law enforcement. In 2011, Barba was arrested in New York City for allegedly shoplifting in an Urban Outfitters. She was reportedly caught attempting to smuggle a pair of gloves (costing $18.81) out of the store when she was detained, according to CBS News.



When the New Jersey native appeared on Idol in 2007, she won viewers’ hearts with her performance of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.” However, Jordin Sparks went on to win that season.



