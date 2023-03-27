'American Idol' Contestant Oliver Steele's Emotional Audition for His Dad Will Leave You in Tears
There were no dry eyes left in the room after this American Idol contestant's audition.
Oliver Steele, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Tennessee, was the final person to audition for the 21st season of American Idol -- and judging by everyone's reaction to his performance, it was worth the wait.
The musician came to audition with his beloved father, Toby, who suffered a stroke that affected the left side of his body. Oliver credited his dad, a professional guitar player and fellow singer-songwriter, as the reason he was there to audition.
"He gave me everything," Steele told judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.
Seeing the emotion on tearful Oliver's face, Lionel requested that Toby be brought in for his son's audition. With a guitar in hand and at the encouragement of his dad and the judges, Oliver sang Eric Clapton's "Change the World" in Toby's honor. While he may have been there to audition, it turned into a personal performance from a son to his father, spurring cheers, tears and a singalong with the judges.
As the cherry on top of the unforgettable moment, the judges unanimously agreed: Oliver is going to Hollywood.
Watch the emotional audition above!
