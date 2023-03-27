There were no dry eyes left in the room after this American Idol contestant's audition.

Oliver Steele, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Tennessee, was the final person to audition for the 21st season of American Idol -- and judging by everyone's reaction to his performance, it was worth the wait.

The musician came to audition with his beloved father, Toby, who suffered a stroke that affected the left side of his body. Oliver credited his dad, a professional guitar player and fellow singer-songwriter, as the reason he was there to audition.

"He gave me everything," Steele told judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

Seeing the emotion on tearful Oliver's face, Lionel requested that Toby be brought in for his son's audition. With a guitar in hand and at the encouragement of his dad and the judges, Oliver sang Eric Clapton's "Change the World" in Toby's honor. While he may have been there to audition, it turned into a personal performance from a son to his father, spurring cheers, tears and a singalong with the judges.

As the cherry on top of the unforgettable moment, the judges unanimously agreed: Oliver is going to Hollywood.

Watch the emotional audition above!

RELATED CONTENT:

'American Idol': Single Mom Fire Returns for Second Chance Audition

'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for 'Mom Shaming' Joke

'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Daughter Watches Tough Audition

'Idol' Contestant Gets Ultimate Revenge After Getting 'Kanye'd'

'American Idol' Judges Tear Up Over Contestant Who Nearly Died in Car Crash This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery