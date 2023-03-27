It was a night of redemption for American Idol hopeful, Fire. After a heartbreaking and uncomfortable audition earlier this month, the 22-year-old single mother, who is looking to get away from her job as a stripper, was given a second chance to audition by judge Katy Perry.

On Sunday night, Fire returned without her young daughter and without distractions. The judges immediately noticed a difference in Fire's demeanor.

"I don't even recognize you," Perry said. "You look lighter and brighter."

Fire admitted that having her daughter at her first audition caused her to lose focus. So this time around, she left the little girl at home.

"I went and sang songs all day every day in my house, everywhere," Fire shared of her prep for her second audition. "I need to prove I deserve a second chance."

Performing Adele's "Love in the Dark," Fire was urged by the judges to "fight for it."

All of the judges noted that Fire still had a lot of room for improvement.

"Are you the best singer we've seen? Not at all, but there's just stuff about you I'd really like to push you on," Luke Bryan told her.

All three judges sent Fire through to Hollywood to give her another chance to show them what she can do. Sunday marked the final week of auditions on the music competition show.

