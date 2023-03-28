'American Idol': Eurythmics' Dave Stewart Shocks Judges Playing for Daughter Kaya's Audition
The American Idol judges were caught off-guard by a familiar face on Sunday's final audition episode. When 22-year-old singer Kaya Stewart took to the stage, she brought her famous dad, Dave Stewart, one-half of the Eurythmics, along to play backup guitar.
"Oh wait, what?" judge Lionel Richie exclaimed as the 70-year-old British musician walked through the door. "You say the backup musician is who?"
Katy Perry added, "Oh my god, blast from the past!"
Richie noted that he recently shared a milestone moment with Dave, stating, "We were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together [in 2022], and it was an evening that we will never forget."
Kaya explained that she wanted to audition for Idol because they allow original music to be featured on the show. She auditioned with an original song that she and her famous dad co-wrote called "This Tattoo."
After father-daughter team auditioned, Dave quipped, "This is much more difficult than being inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."
The GRAMMY winner stayed quiet while his daughter received her critique from the judges, who remarked on her stage presence and vocal abilities.
Ultimately, they unanimously agreed to send Kaya on to Hollywood.
American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
