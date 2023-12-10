Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Cozy Up in New Pics From Friends Wedding

Wedding bells rang for one of the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's friends -- and they were on hand to celebrate!

On Saturday, the Amy & T.J. host attended the wedding of Today producer, Jen Long. While the day wasn't about their love, the couple got cozy in pics shared from the occasion.

Robach took to her Instagram Story to share photos from the evening. In the first shot, Robach and another friend posed with the bride. The news personality shared another picture, featuring her and Holmes smiling while they snap a selfie with other wedding guests.

Rounding out her photos, Robach shared a picture of her and Holmes cozied close at a table as they smile for the camera.

The former GMA anchors were dressed to the nines for the wedding. Robach wore a pink sequined dress and nude pumps, which she dressed up with a black fur coat. For his part, Holmes wore a grey suit and a pink tie, that was the perfect complement to his date's look.

Also in attendance for the nuptials were Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, date night came after they were all smiles and style during the 2023 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday. For the occasion -- which marked their second red carpet appearance -- the duo wore coordinating looks. The pair showed off PDA while posing for the camera.

Also in attendance on Friday was Holmes' daughter, Sabine, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Marliee Fiebig.

Holmes and Robach's weekend in the city comes days after ET confirmed that their exes, Fiebig and Andrew Shue are dating.

"Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig’s relationship has surprised some close to those involved. But the relationship is not surprising because of the two’s close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other’s company."

The same day the news of their exes' relationship broke, Holmes and Robach premiered their podcast, where they spoke out for the first time of their 2022 highly-publicized secret romance, and the public fallout that lead to them losing their jobs at ABC.

