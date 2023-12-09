Three's not a crowd. It's a family affair!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach hit up the 2023 Z100 Jingle Ball concert on Friday night at Madison Square Garden with none other than his 11-year-old daughter, Sabine. The former Good Morning America anchors were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet, marking their second red carpet appearance as a couple.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple last week at the same event but in Los Angeles. For the Big Apple outing, the couple again coordinated outfits. They both donned black pants and stylish jackets -- his was a leather motorcycle jacket while she threw on a shiny blazer.

As for Sabine, she couldn't help but pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, Mr. Elvis Presley himself, with an oversized pink shirt featuring his pretty mug on the front. Holmes, Robach and Sabine also posed for a photo with their swag bags.

Holmes shares Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. He also has two children with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

The trio's outing comes just days after ET confirmed that Holmes and Robach's respective exes, Fiebig and Andrew Shue, have made a love connection. According to a source, Fiebig and Shue have been dating for about six months.

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective break ups," the source said.

Another source told ET, "Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig’s relationship has surprised some close to those involved. But the relationship is not surprising because of the two’s close bond as of recent, both leaning on each other in times of need, as well as their shared ideals. The two continue to stay under the radar and enjoy each other’s company."

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce in March, while Holmes settled his divorce from Fiebig in October.

