Anderson Cooper Says He 'Doesn't Really Have a Life Off-Air'

Anderson Cooper lives and breathes the news.



The CNN news anchor recently allowed The Hollywood Reporter to follow him around for three days to give fans a peek at his demanding routine and his commitment to reporting.



At one point, the 51-year-old journalist is asked how he maintains a work/life balance, to which he answers, "I don't really have a life off-air. It all blends together."



Cooper, host of the acclaimed news hour Anderson Cooper 360, readily admits that kicking back and relaxing isn’t something that comes naturally.



"I am not good at, like, sitting on a beach," he tells the publication. "I'm not good at decompressing."



However, he did point out that most nights he does what most Americans do — catch up on their favorite shows.



"I'm a night owl. I stay up till 1 or 2. I watch a lot of TV [like The Rain on Netflix and The Missing on BBC]," she says. "When I get home, that's what I do. I watch stuff."



The interviewer also shared a sweet phone exchange between Cooper and his longtime friend, Andy Cohen, as they planned an upcoming trip to Croatia together.



"Well, we talked about it theoretically," the news anchor tells Cohen as his pal reveals that the getaway might involve some work as he’s anxious to plan their next stage tour. "I didn't know it was actually happening."



"Well, sweetie," Cohen patiently answers, “We're going to be gone for like eight days together — don't you think [planning the tour would] be a productive thing to do?"

Cooper also opened up about his late friend and fellow CNN host, Anthony Bourdain, and how they would often dine together.



“We had lunches together and he would just look at me like I was a creature from another planet,” he shares. “Everything I thought about food was completely antithetical to his beliefs.”



