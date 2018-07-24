Andy Cohen Recalls Screaming at a Woman at Airport While Defending Anderson Cooper

Be kind to Andy Cohen’s friends — or else!

The lovable TV personality paid a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, where he shared a story detailing a tense (and hilarious) incident that occurred when he and Anderson Cooper were traveling together recently for their spoken word tour.

“We were at LaGuardia and I was doing my thing, which is organizing the bins that come out … and this woman with a thick Russian accent said to me, ‘I wish you were as diligent about your reporting as you are with those bins,’” he explained. Apparently the aforementioned woman saw Cooper prior and had somehow confused him with Cohen.

“And I said, ‘Excuse me!’ I said, ‘My reporting is stellar,’” he explained. “I go ‘First of all, you’re thinking of him [pointing to Cooper]. Second of all, he works very hard to deliver the facts’ and I went in on her … It turned into me saying, ‘How dare you! How dare you!’ Screaming at her. Anderson was mortified.”

Cohen and Anderson will be hitting the road again on their tour in September. Head here to learn more and get tickets.

