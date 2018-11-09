Andi Dorfman's book is coming to TV!

ET's Darla Murray spoke to the 31-year-old former Bachelorette star at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday night, where she revealed that her 2018 book is being turned into a TV series.

"We’re actually turning the second book, Single State of Mind, into a TV show, so it’s not the last you’ll see of it," she shared. "The lawyer in me is very quick to not say anything, but yeah, we’re getting there."

Single State of Mind was Dorfman's second book, following 2016's It's Not Okay. While her debut focused on her Bachelorfranchise journey -- she famously broke up with Bachelor Juan Pablo, before starring in her own season where she got engaged to (and later broke up with) Josh Murray -- her second literary adventure shined the light on her single life in New York City. The book's official description credits it with being "Sex and the City for the reality TV generation."

Though she's beyond excited for the show's debut, she shot down any hope of playing herself in the series.

"No! Definitely no. That’s a very emphatic no. Big no," she said. "That was my number one rule: if we ever turned this into a TV show, my only rule is I don’t want to be in it."

The series was previously rumored, but it appears official now that its leading lady has been cast! Though Dorfman wouldn't reveal who snagged the role, she called the lucky actress "great."

"I’m excited for her to play me," she said. "She’s awesome."

Despite calling the series "a pinch-me moment" and admitting that the whole thing is "cool," Dorfman admits she isn't super psyched to watch her life on TV again.

"I don’t know if I can even watch!" she admitted. "I’ve watched too much of my life unfold!"

When ET spoke to Dorfman in January for the release of the book, the reality star expressed a similar sentiment, saying that she was "kind of nervous" about how much she revealed.

"I think if you're going to write a book like this, you have to just go for it," she reasoned. "There [are] a lot of funny stories, most of the embarrassment falls on myself."

On Thursday night, Dorfman also spoke about the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which will star virgin Colton Underwood. After saying that she "kind of stopped [watching Bachelor shows] for a while," Dorfman shared that she'll be tuning in to Underwood's season.

"I think I will tune in this time," she said. "Fingers crossed that he keeps the purity if you know what I mean, and doesn’t succumb to the pressure. I’m excited for him."

Watch the video below for more on the show's next leading man:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Andi Dorfman Thinks ABC Should Only Have 'The Bachelorette' (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals the Special Way She's 'Channeling Emotions' After Shawn Booth Breakup

'Bachelor' Stars Go All Out for Halloween as Fans Get Their First Peek at Colton Underwood's Upcoming Season

Related Gallery