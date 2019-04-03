Getting back out there can be tough, just ask Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, where he discussed his recent first date since becoming a father -- which happened to be with Stern's staff writer, Chris Wilding!

Cohen and Wilding had previously discussed going on a date when the talk show host appeared on the program in February, at a time when Wilding was going through a rough patch, saying he was cheated on by his previous boyfriend.

Right away, Cohen admits things went wrong, explaining that after a long, busy day, he got the party going... before the date even started!

"I was super buzzed when I showed up," the 50-year-old reality mogul said, explaining that he'd had dinner with a friend. "I had two tequilas, I had a little bit of an edible."

Oh nooo, Andy!

Wilding, who was also on the program, corroborated that Cohen did in fact seem a little out of it on the date.

"I didn’t expect him to be so drunk," he said, adding, "He was looking off into the ether ... he was zoning."

"The date was just a little sloppy," Wilding added.

And to make matters worse, Cohen revealed that his exit wasn't exactly graceful when he did realize he needed to leave.

"I felt like I was checking myself," Cohen shared, noting, "I actually felt tipsy at that point."

"I was like, ‘I need to remove myself before this goes off the rails,’" he added. "Clearly, in your mind, it had already gone off the rails but I was actually trying to protect myself at that point."

Unfortunately, instead of protecting himself, Cohen found himself running into a glass door.

"It was bad," Cohen confessed, noting, "I was not happy about it. I raced into the Lyft from there. I was embarrassed."

Cohen owned up to the awkward experience, telling Wilding, "I don't want to sit here and defend having tequilas on an empty stomach. It's not necessarily the greatest moment in my life."

And, to be fair... there may have been a difference in expectations from the beginning.

"I said to him right at the beginning, 'I am here because I want to be your friend.' I was upfront," said Cohen. "I clearly went into this with a different feeling than Chris did."

While on the date, Cohen even offered to set Wildling up with his masseuse.

"I set you up with someone who I thought was a great catch, and I still do!" he shared. And ultimately, the conversation got to a really good place.

