Andy Cohen's Baby Snuggles Up to Mark Consuelos in $400 Fendi Pants

Andy Cohen's baby is living his best life.

The Bravo star's son, Benjamin, is only a couple months old, but he's already meeting all of his dad's famous friends, and wearing the hottest fashions. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Cohen's little one is snuggled up in Mark Consuelos' arms and rocking $400 Fendi baby trousers.

"I can’t blame him for burrowing into @instasuelos. (And, yes, my son is wearing @fendi pants)," the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host captioned the pic. The Riverdale star also commented on the snap, writing, "Kid stole my Heart...Ben is a straight up G with those pants."

The adorable pic also caught the attention of Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa. "Two #daddies, one baby, i pair of @fendi pants = heaven ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley also commented: "I’m gonna put on my fendi track pants and see if I can do the same!❤️."

Cohen welcomed his baby via surrogate on Feb. 4. The host hasn't stopped sharing updates and photos of his little boy dressed in the cutest outfits – and even matching.

Before he was even born, Christina Aguilera even gifted him a pair of mini leather chaps, like the ones she wore in her "Dirrty" music video.

See more of baby Benjamin in the video below.

