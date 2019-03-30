Happy Birthday, Mark Consuelos.

The Riverdale actor turned 48 on Saturday, and his wife, Kelly Ripa, couldn't help but wish her "finest man" a happy birthday with a sweet post. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a video montage of her hubby that included family photos with their three children -- Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16 -- as well as other family members and friends.

"Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Ripa, 48, captioned the clip. The birthday boy replied to his lady love's tribute, writing, "Thank you ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Just last month, the couple celebrated their youngest child, Joaquin's, 16th birthday, taking to Instagram to share some precious throwbacks of him.

"And then the newborn turned 16..... Happy birthday Joaquin!!!" Ripa wrote. "You are the gift that keeps on giving. We all love you more than words can say ❤️💕⭐️🎂🎈🎉🎁" Consuelos, on his end, wrote, "Happy Birthday baller... We love you," alongside his photo.

Ripa and Consuelos are no strangers to showing their love for their family and one another on social media. The pair frequently post throwbacks and romantic photos of each other, even "grossing out" their kids.

For more on the twosome, watch below.

