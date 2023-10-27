Andy Cohen is opening up about his unsettling experience interviewing Britney Spears during her controversial conservatorship.

"I get there, and this woman was there, and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor," Cohen said on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. "I'm not gonna mention her name because I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy."

Cohen said he had been warned about the woman's constant presence alongside Spears before flying to Los Angeles for the interview, which took place during the release of Spears' Glory album.

"There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it's really creepy," Cohen claimed.

During the interview for Glory, Cohen, Spears, and musician will.i.am were on stage when the woman approached Spears to provide instructions, with Spears offering a murmured agreement in response, according to Cohen, who also recollected an unusual incident involving a birthday cake.

"I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview, and I was in some room, and they brought Britney a birthday cake and they're like 'Happy Birthday, Britney, Surprise!' and Britney goes, 'It's not my birthday. My birthday was last month,'" Cohen said. "And I'm like, 'What are they doing?' It was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird."

In February 2008, Spears was placed under a conservatorship that was controlled by her father and attorney Andrew Wallet. The conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years, gave her father and the attorney control over her assets and finances.

In June 2021, Spears made headlines when she testified in court about the restrictive nature of the conservatorship, claiming that it prevented her from marrying or having another child. Her heartfelt plea for freedom and autonomy struck a chord with the public, leading to widespread support for her cause.

Six months later, in November 2021, a judge officially terminated the conservatorship, granting Spears the freedom to make personal and financial decisions, including her desire to marry and have a child. A few months later, she married Sam Asghari, but they have since broken up.

