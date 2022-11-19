Andy Cohen's Daughter's Rosy Cheeks Will Melt Your Heart: See the Pic!
Andy Cohen kicked off the weekend with a heavy dose of cuteness overload.
The 54-year-old on Friday took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy. In the photo, Lucy appears to have just gotten a bath. Her hair's slick wet and she's staring at Cohen while offering a bit of a smile. But it's her rosy cheeks that truly steal the show!
Hoda Kotb dropped a comment with, "Oh my!!😍." Khloe Kardashian reacted with two separate comments, the first being six smiling face with heart-eyes emojis followed by, "Awwwwww."
Another fan wrote, "Stop it!!!! She’s just absolutely gorgeous! Both your children are beautiful and you three are a wonderful family! 😍."
Cohen didn't need to do any heavy lifting in the caption. He simply put a red heart emoji and her name.
The Bravo exec is a proud papa, and he loves sharing photos of his kids. Back in August, he posted a photo of Lucy wearing a veggie-printed jumpsuit while she started up at the camera with her bright blue eyes. Cohen couldn't find the words to describe the sheer beauty, captioning the post, "“I mean….”
Cohen wasn’t the only person to gush over his baby girl. His comments were flooded with notes from Kardashians and Housewives who raved about his daughter.
In May, shortly after he announced his daughter’s birth via surrogate, Cohen dished to ET about his life as a girl dad.
"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair," Cohen shared at the time. "I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping." Cohen added that he "already knows how to braid.”
Cohen also dished on how much love his son, Ben, had for his new baby sister. “But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her,” he quipped. “So I'm monitoring the situation closely."
