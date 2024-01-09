Angela Bassett was celebrated with an honorary Oscar on Tuesday, and the beloved actress made the occasion even more special by bringing her family along for the festivities.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star walked the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Bassett was joined by her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their 17-year-old twins -- son Slater Josiah Vance and daughter Bronwyn Golden Vance -- for a rare family moment in front of the press photographers.

Bassett spoke with ET's Denny Directo on the carpet, and she opened up about having those closest to her by her side during her big night.

"The people who love being there, they're there, [and] they're there holding me up," Bassett said of her family, and the cadre of close friends and stylists who accompanied them to the star-studded event. "You can't do it alone."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Bassett was first nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993's What’s Love Got to Do With It? After being a prominent figure in Hollywood for decades, she was again nominated for her role in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now, she's finally getting the well-deserved recognition she's earned with an honorary Oscar, and the screen icon reflected on her road to the coveted award.

"It's been decades, right? Decades and decades, roles and roles, and blessings upon blessings," Bassett shared, adding that she always appreciated the love from her fans and champions along the way.

"[To the] fans who've gone to see the movie and support it -- I felt the love," Bassett shared. "I'm getting chills now, but I felt the love all these years. I mean, they have prayed, they have fussed, they have written, they have had my back."

"So it feels really satisfying to receive this," she added. "I'm humbled."

