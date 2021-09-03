Angelina Jolie Posts Rare Photos of Her Kids to Instagram
Two of Angelina Jolie's children made their debut on their mother's Instagram! On Friday, the mom of six shared pics of her kids reading.
The first photo is of 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt reading Toni Morrison's first novel, The Bluest Eye, which was first published in 1970. In the image, Zahara is smiling at the camera while sporting a septum ring.
In the second photo, one of Jolie's kids is reading a book that came out just this year, The Dark Lady by Akala.
"End of #summerreading. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours," Jolie captioned the images.
In addition to Zahara, Jolie and her ex, Brad Pitt, are parents to 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Jolie has been on Instagram less than a month and already has over 10 million followers. A source told ET that the 46-year-old actress-director felt compelled to join the social media platform after seeing the injustice taking place in Afghanistan since the Taliban rule overtook many of the cities.
"Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely," the source said. "From her point of view, if she’s able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform."
