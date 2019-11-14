Anitta Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status (Exclusive)

Anitta is single and ready to mingle!

The Brazilian beauty looked radiant while arriving to the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. ET's Denny Directo caught up with the reggaeton singer on the red carpet, where she opened up about her relationship status and taking time for herself.

Fans recently noticed that photos of Anitta's former beau, Pedro Scooby, had been removed from her Instagram. When asked if she was officially a single lady, she confirmed she was.

"Yes," Anitta, who is nominated for Best Urban Album for Kisses, told ET before, jokingly asking, "What's the number here to call to the television so he can hit me up?... Send a picture, send your age, send your ID, passport to make sure you're a safe person."

As for what she's looking for in a man, she replied: "It's not necessarily needs to be a man, [just a] person I don't look for. It just comes to me and I go for it."

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Meanwhile, Anitta is so honored to represent women in the Best Urban Album category. "For me it's a responsibility, being the only woman nominated in my category -- Best Urban Album -- I wasn't expecting that," she said. "And at the same time we have few women in the urban side this year so being one of them is amazing and I want to say thank you so much. It's an amazing opportunity for me to be here."

Meanwhile, just a day before, Anitta had told ET during the YouTube Brunch that she's focusing on herself, but she "always finds time for dating."

"I think that's more important than anything because then you're going to get in such a bad [mood]," she said with a laugh. "I need to be in a good mood. So yeah, [I] find time [to date]."

"Before I was feeling very pressured about singing and having [performances] and this and that," she explained. "So I decided to make a list of the things that would make me feel satisfied enough in my work, to make me not worry about anything else. So I got this list, I realized that I accomplished every single goal that I had on the list and now I feel so satisfied and I don’t feel pressured anymore. So I can just [have fun]. "

Sharing that she's making time to spend it with her friends and family, Anitta revealed that she might even be taking a break next year.

"Before I was completely, 100 percent work," she shared. "Now, I'm starting to be more personal, but next year is going to be completely [all about] myself."

"We don't need to be worried about, 'What if I [take] a break?' People are always worried that if you take a break they are going to forget me. OK, if they forget, you just work again and they're gonna remember again and that's it."

Anitta is set to take the stage during Thursday's ceremony where she will perform a Celia Cruz tribute.

See more of ET's Latin GRAMMYs coverage in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Latin GRAMMY Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Performers and More

Maluma Addresses Latin GRAMMYs Controversy: 'What Did I Do Wrong?' (Exclusive)

Rosalia, Anitta, Luis Fonsi and More to Perform at 2019 Latin GRAMMYs

Anitta on Latin GRAMMYs Excitement and Finding Time for Dating Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery