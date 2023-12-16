Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's husband is recalling her final days, filled with pain, lots of medications and breaking down in private.

Eldridge Toney shared with People that Anna put on a brave face and "didn't show a lot of emotion" despite experiencing "lots" of "lower back pain." He also shared with the magazine that she was taking "lots of medications." In front of her loved ones Anna exuded strength, "but when it was just the two of us, it was hard not to break down."

"Mama June" Shannon shared on Dec. 9 that her eldest daughter died after a battle with cancer. She was 29. Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Shannon said Anna "passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m."

Just one day after Shannon shared the heartbreaking news, ET learned that Anna had tied the knot with Eldridge prior to her death. According to a marriage license obtained by ET, Anna and Eldridge got married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The license also stated that Anna's brother-in-law, Josh Efird -- the husband of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon -- officiated the ceremony.

But before they started dating in 2017, Anna was married to Michael Cardwell. They welcomed daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012 and Kylee Madison in 2015, respectively. Following Anna's death, Eldridge tells People that he vows to care for the girls like they're his own.

"Those are my girls," he said. "I promised Anna I would do right by them and make sure they remembered their mama. And that is what I will do."

He added, "She was the one I was supposed to grow old with. She was my one true love, she was that for me. I will never stop loving her. There will never be another Anna."

Following Anna's death, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson also shared on social media her sister's final moments.

"We all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," she shared. "Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken," Alana continued. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹."

Family, friends and loved ones on Wednesday paid tribute to Anna at a funeral service held at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, where Anna's family gathered and greeted guests in the small lobby of the establishment.

Two days before the funeral, Mama June took to Instagram to share an open invitation with the public to attend the service.

"So I wanted to let y’all know what the arrangements were for Anna it will be at White Columns in Gordon ga the visitation will be between 2~3 pm with the services following afterwards we want y’all to come and join us if you can because Anna would not want it to be any other way," she shared. "We love you guys. We appreciate everyone that has sent well wishes they have sent their prayers and everything for not just us [but for] her kids."

