Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up!

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, a recent high school graduate, made her annual appearance in Louisville -- ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby -- where she and her father, Larry Birkhead, attended the star-studded, invite-only Barnstable Brown Gala. It's the 35th year the event's been held to help raise money for diabetes research and support for the University of Kentucky's Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

The Birkheads have attended the event for years and years, allowing the public eye to see Dannielynn grow up before our very own eyes. This year, Dannielynn, 17, made yet another fashion statement by wearing yet another Janet Jackson-worn getup. Larry shared in an Instagram carousel post that he purchased the dress from a charity auction.

"On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend," he wrote. "Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet's @juliens_auctions - charity auction. Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student!"

Dannielynn Birkhead wearing a Janet Jackson-worn dress for the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 3, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. - Getty

Larry Birkhead and his daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, at the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 3, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. - Getty

Fans will recall the father-daughter duo attended the event last year, when all eyes were on Dannielynn, who donned a blouse featuring photos of her late mother. The mesh top is sold by Guess and, according to People, Larry said the photos reflect "some of Anna's best Guess campaigns."

The outlet quoted Larry saying the blouse "came from a Guess collection that sold out and she [Dannielynn] saved it for a special occasion."

Larry took to Instagram and also noted that the jewelry worn by Dannielynn belonged to her late mother. In his caption, Larry, wearing a Hugo Boss suit, said he was also celebrating "the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event."

The following day, Dannielynn jammed out with Richie Sambora before hitting up Churchill Downs. Fans may also remember that at the 2022 gala, Dannielynn met Jackson wearing the exact same outfit the singer once wore to the exact same event nearly two decades ago.

