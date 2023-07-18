Annabelle Ham, YouTube Star, Dead at 22

Annabelle Ham has died. The lifestyle vlogger, who boasted more than 75,000 followers on her YouTube channel, died on July 15, her sorority chapter at Kennesaw State University confirmed on Instagram. She was 22.

On Annabelle's Instagram account, her family released a statement, revealing "with heavy, heavy hearts" that the vlogger "experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven."

"She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it," her family wrote of seizures, adding that they will continue to spread awareness "in honor of her."

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright," they wrote. "She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

The family continued by asking "for your prayers of peace for her family and friends," as well as "the chance to grieve and work through this as a family."

"Please don't post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded," they wrote. "There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."

Annabelle's sisters, Amelia and Alexandria, also posted on Instagram about their sister's death.

"sometimes i don't understand why god does things but, i can't even put into words how hard this is," Amelia began. "you would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does."

"annabelle was such a good sister to alexandria, and me," she added. "she was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. she was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. but god was ready for her."

Amelia continued by noting of Annabelle, "i know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now."

"i know she is dancing around in heaven right now," she concluded. "i can't wait to give u a big hug one day."

In Alexandria's tribute, she noted, "There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are."

"Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug," she wrote. "If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."

Meanwhile, the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, of which Annabelle was a member, posted their own tribute to the late vlogger.

"On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts. Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta," the post read. "She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived everyday to the fullest."

"We will keep her and her beautiful soul close to our hearts," the post continued. "She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her. Please keep her family, friends and loved ones in your prayers, as she was loved by many. We know her light will continue to shine down on us everyday."

