Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dead at 51

Elise Finch, Emmy-winning and long-time meteorologist for CBS New York affiliate WCBS-TV, has died, the TV station announced on Sunday. She was 51.

According to WCBS' statement, Finch died at a local hospital, although the cause of her death has not been determined.

"Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," the station said in announcing her death. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

The statement continued, "Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS."

Colleagues remembered Finch, who last appeared on WCBS's newscast on Friday, July 14, as a beloved coworker and friend.

"Her dedication to the job was truly evident every day, every major weather event Elise reported on-many in the elements," Mary Calvi said in a broadcast tribute that aired Monday morning. "Truly every day was a good day when we were with Elise, and we will miss her dearly."

"Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried," Jessica Moore, weekend evening anchor on WCBS, posted on Twitter. "But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other."

WCBS anchor Chris Wragge tweeted, "My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I'll miss you much."

"I am so devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague @EliseFinch. She was the best. A caring soul," commented Otis Livingston, WCBS-TV sports director. "We were just speaking a few weeks ago about [her] beautiful daughter Grace and my new Grandson. My family's thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends that loved her so much."

Tony Aiello, a WCBS-TV reporter, tweeted, "Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched. My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family."

"My heart aches after hearing of Elise Finch’s passing. To her husband, Graig & daughter, Grace — and to all our friends & colleagues at CBS New York, your extended family of NY area broadcasters is thinking of you tonight," WNBC-TV meteorologist Dave Price tweeted.

Finch joined WCBS-TV in 2007 as one of the station’s weekend meteorologist and later became part of the weekday morning news team with co-anchors Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, she joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast.

Previously she was at NBC, where she served as a meteorologist for the Early Today Show, MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus. Prior to NBC, Finch was the weekend weather anchor at the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona, and before that, she was an anchor and reporter at the CBS and Fox affiliates in Youngstown, Ohio, and the ABC affiliate in Austin, Minnesota. Finch started her career in TV behind the scenes at E! Entertainment Television, where she served as a production coordinator for special projects and live events.

