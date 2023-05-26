Shopping

Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson's Favorite Cleansers Are On Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

By Wesley Horvath
Tata Harper

If there’s one Memorial Day beauty sale you don’t want to miss out on this weekend, it’s Tata Harper’s summer sale. Discounts on Tata Harper natural skincare don't come around too often, making now the perfect time to stock up on all your summertime essential beauty products.

For Memorial Day, the celeb-loved brand is hosting a sitewide sale, including favorites beloved by Kate Hudson, Hailey Beiber, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway. Now through Monday, May 29, every Tata Haper skincare product is 20% off with code MDW2023

Shop the Tata Harper Sale

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper Memorial Day sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry — cream blushes and highlighters are also marked down. Below, shop our top picks from Tata Harper, including the facial cleanser that Hathaway has been using for years. 

Purifying Cleanser
Purifying Cleanser
Tata Harper
Purifying Cleanser

The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types.

$88$70
WITH CODE MDW2023
Regenerating Cleanser
Regenerating Cleanser - 50ML
Tata Harper
Regenerating Cleanser

One of Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. 

$46$37
WITH CODE MDW2023
Water-Lock Moisturizer
Water-Lock Moisturizer
Tata Harper
Water-Lock Moisturizer

The lightweight consistency nourishes dry skin and revives dull skin—all without silicones. 

$68$54
WITH CODE MDW2023
Illuminating Eye Crème
Illuminating Eye Crème
Tata Harper
Illuminating Eye Crème

Eliminate dark circles, fine lines, crow's feet and dryness with this eye brightening crème.

$120$96
WITH CODE MDW2023
Hydrating Floral Essence
Hydrating Floral Essence
Tata Harper
Hydrating Floral Essence

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by the Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence. The facial mist consistency locks in moisture, so it's best used at the end of your skincare or makeup routine.

$76$61
WITH CODE MDW2023
Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Tata Harper
Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes.

$88$70
WITH CODE MDW2023
Redefining Body Balm
Redefining Body Balm
Tata Harper
Redefining Body Balm

Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm.

$185$148
WITH CODE MDW2023
Spicy Cream Blush
Spicy Cream Blush
Tata Harper
Spicy Cream Blush

Emma Watson tells Into The Gloss that she uses Tata Harper's cheek tint as a way to define and bronze her cheeks.

$45$36
WITH CODE MDW2023
Resurfacing Mask
Resurfacing Mask
Tata Harper
Resurfacing Mask

Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again.

$68$54
WITH CODE MDW2023
Smoothing Body Scrub
Smoothing Body Scrub
Tata Harper
Smoothing Body Scrub

Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round.

$90$72
WITH CODE MDW2023

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

