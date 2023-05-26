If there’s one Memorial Day beauty sale you don’t want to miss out on this weekend, it’s Tata Harper’s summer sale. Discounts on Tata Harper natural skincare don't come around too often, making now the perfect time to stock up on all your summertime essential beauty products.

For Memorial Day, the celeb-loved brand is hosting a sitewide sale, including favorites beloved by Kate Hudson, Hailey Beiber, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway. Now through Monday, May 29, every Tata Haper skincare product is 20% off with code MDW2023.

Shop the Tata Harper Sale

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper Memorial Day sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry — cream blushes and highlighters are also marked down. Below, shop our top picks from Tata Harper, including the facial cleanser that Hathaway has been using for years.

Purifying Cleanser Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types. $88 $70 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Regenerating Cleanser Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser One of Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. $46 $37 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Water-Lock Moisturizer Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer The lightweight consistency nourishes dry skin and revives dull skin—all without silicones. $68 $54 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Hydrating Floral Essence Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by the Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence. The facial mist consistency locks in moisture, so it's best used at the end of your skincare or makeup routine. $76 $61 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Nourishing Oil Cleanser Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes. $88 $70 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Redefining Body Balm Tata Harper Redefining Body Balm Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm. $185 $148 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Resurfacing Mask Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again. $68 $54 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Smoothing Body Scrub Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round. $90 $72 WITH CODE MDW2023 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

