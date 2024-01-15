Anthony Anderson is bringing his best hosting tricks to the 75th annual Emmy Awards stage.

The Black-ish alum hosted this year's star-studded ceremony and kicked off the night with a laugh-filled musical monologue that set the tone for the rest of the evening.

The show opened with Anderson at a piano in a 1970s-themed living room set, joined by a choir, and singing about all the lessons he's learned from TV. The sweet tribute to TV served as a tribute to the late Norman Lear while also expressing the true impact of the entertainment medium.

After the musical opening, Anderson used his time to explain that the show would be giving out 27 awards, and therefore people would need to keep things short -- and he planned on employing his mother, Doris Bowman, to keep things moving along.

"Tonight, my mama, she is going to be the Emmys 'Playoff mama.' When you see my mama coming, just thank Jesus and your family and wrap it up," Anderson quipped. "And I don't want nobody to get disrespectful with my mama, because my mama is from the west side of Chicago and she can throw hands."

Appropriately, Anderson's mom used her authority to keep her son's monologue moving along, and she yelled at him from the audience to hurry up, because she wanted to get to the afterparty.

Held at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California, the ceremony promised to honor the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.

Anderson was announced as the host of TV's biggest night in December, a month before the ceremony aired after being postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Speaking with ET soon after his gig was announced, Anderson confessed that the job was one he's "always wanted to do."

"It happened when it was supposed to happen," the Law & Order star said of his first time emceeing the awards ceremony. "I wanted it to happen years ago, but everything happens when it's supposed to happen. So I'm really excited."

Anderson revealed that the annual awards show will pull off a special celebration to ring in its milestone anniversary. "There's a special commemorative Emmy that's going to be given out that night to commemorate 75 years. We're going to be paying homage to iconic shows that kind of changed the landscape of television and entertainment. So I'm excited to be a part of all of that," he shared.

Anderson even teased the appearance of his mother during his chat with ET, pointing out that "of course" he would want his partner in crime by his side for the night.

"We don't have this mother-son brand and bond that we've built the last 10 years without bringing her on stage at the Emmys," he said of his Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris co-star. "So we're going to find a way to get her in."

The actor proudly proclaimed that it's "the year of Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris," and gushed about how grateful he is to share these opportunities with his mother.

"You know, the best part for me is... my mother used to be in entertainment and it never happened for her. And she put those dreams on hold to raise an actor, not knowing that that's what she was doing," he shared. "And so for me to be in a position to be able to give her the opportunity to shine the way that she's always wanted to shine, and have the public get a taste of my mother's talent and her realness, this is the best part for me. To be able to sit back and watch my mother enjoy this ride at this juncture in her life."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

RELATED CONTENT: