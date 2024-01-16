'Better Call Saul' Sets New Emmys Record -- But Not The Way They Hoped

How would Jimmy McGill spin this? Better Call Saul set a new Emmys record on Monday night, but not the kind TV shows typically hope for. The Breaking Bad prequel show earned a total of 53 Emmy nominations during its six seasons on the air, but failed to take home a single win, giving it the most losses or "snubs" in the awards show's history.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul, which stars Bob Odenkirk as criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his time working with Walter White (Bryan Cranston), ran from 2015 to 2022. Conversely, Breaking Bad won 16 Emmys during its five-season run.

AMC

At the 2023 Emmys, the AMC series had seven nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, but came home empty-handed, losing the main award to Succession.

Succession and The Bear proved to be the big winners of the night, taking home some of the top honors at the annual awards show. Coincidentally, Odenkirk made a season 2 cameo on The Bear as Uncle Lee.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prior to the Emmy nominations being announced last year, Odenkirk spoke with ET about what an Emmy nomination would mean to him.

"Oh my God, listen, a nomination would be everything," Odenkirk told ET at the time. "We were so well received by critics and the audience. We were so thankful after Breaking Bad to get the good vibes from everyone and to follow through to the end."

"I mean, I'm so proud of that show. I always will be," he added of the series. "It would mean so much. I'm crossing my fingers and hoping."

Odenkirk did end up earning a Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, but the award ultimately went to Succession star Kieran Culkin.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu.

