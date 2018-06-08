Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Chrissy Teigen, Gordon Ramsey and More Stars React
Chef, food critic, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away at age 61.
The multi-talented Bourdain was in France working on his CNN series, Parts Unknown, the network confirmed. Eric Ripert, a French chef and close friend of Bourdain, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. The cause of death is apparent suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over the tragic news, which comes just days after famed fashion designer, Kate Spade, took her own life at age 55.
"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," chef Gordon Ramsay wrote. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
The former host of Man v. Food, Adam Richman, said "I'll always love you, pal."
"I cannot comprehend the news that #anthonybourdain is dead from an apparent suicide," actor Josh Gad tweeted. "I am truly stunned and lost. An incredible genius gone far too soon. This one really hurts."
Journalist Christiane Amanpour said that her "heart breaks for Tony Bourdain. May he rest in peace now. He was a friend, a collaborator, and family. A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family, and his longtime partners and friends at ZPZ."
"I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man," Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski tweeted. "@Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
