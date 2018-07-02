Anthony Bourdain Once Wrote a Heartfelt Apology Letter to Musician Josh Homme's Daughter

Anthony Bourdain's way with words knew no bounds.

On Friday, musician Josh Homme shared a heartwarming letter that the late culinary expert wrote his daughter following the pair's 2011 episode of No Reservations.

"Tony, I miss you bad," Homme, 45, tweeted along with the note. "Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Defending me. As we had done & would do many times over the years for each other. & you, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness... you apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy."

"Ariane, this was your father," the Queens of the Stone Age frontman further captioned the letter, referencing Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, who he shared with ex-wife Ottavia Busia. "Humbly yours, Joshua."

The letter began with Bourdain's sincere apologies.

“I hear you were very upset with me after seeing the promo for this show, which I filmed recently with your Daddy and his friends,” he wrote to Camille Homme, who is now 12. “You saw me take daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting. That this was in fact a not so subtle homage to the early works of John Landis and John Belushi is something you could have hardly been expected to know, ANIMAL HOUSE having been released long before you were born, and I apologize."

After assuring Camille that the instrument in the clip was "not really daddy's guitar," Bourdain swore that if he would have smashed one of Homme's real guitars, "I strongly suspect I would not still be here to write this letter."

"I like your daddy very much. We are friends," the Parts Unknown star said of Homme. "Your daddy was very nice to let me and my camera crew hang out with him all week at all his favorite places and to make totally awesome music for us."

Bourdain then told Camille a story about her dad.

"When an obnoxious superfan of mine at a magical place called Pappy and Harriet's got up in daddy's face — had your daddy not gently guided him by the thorax to the welcoming arms of security — I would have broken my beer glass across the man's skull and then jabbed the jagged remnants into his ****ing neck," Bourdain revealed. "That's the kind of guy I am. I had your daddy's back — just like he had mine. You will learn about these things later — possible in grammar school."

The TV personality concluded his message by expressing his hope that nothing else in the episode would upset Camille.

"Yes, daddy seems to be drinking a lot of tequila on the show. But he never got drunk. Not that I saw anyway," Bourdain quipped. "He is a pretty good cook too — though this is something you surely know by now/ I cook my daughter grilled cheese sandwiches. What does your daddy cook you? Sincerely, Anthony."

Friends and fans of Bourdain are still in mourning after the TV star was found dead in a French hotel room by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, on June 8. He was 61.

Bourdain's body was cremated in France later that month, a CNN spokesperson confirmed to ET. Previously, a French judicial official confirmed to The New York Times that Bourdain did not have narcotics in his system at the time of his death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

