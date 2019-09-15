Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmys for 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain’s legacy lives on.

The late TV personality and chef, who died in June 2018, won two posthumous Emmys for his series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. The accolades came during the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were handed out over the weekend.

The traveling food series was nominated for a total of six Emmys; Bourdain won the two he was eligible for, in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program categories.

Last year, Bourdain won two posthumous Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Informational Series or Special, marking his first wins since 2016, when the CNN series won in the Informational Series category.

In total, Parts Unknown took home five Emmys -- including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera) -- which were handed out during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also won for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

The recognition comes after Bourdain’s unexpected death at 61 years old, when his body was discovered by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in a room at Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France, where he was filming an episode of Parts Unknown. (That episode was part of the final season honored by the 2019 Emmys.)

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death, Ripert remembered his late friend by calling for an online celebration. He and chef José Andrés announced that June 25, the date that would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, would be known as #BourdainDay. The call was met with celebrations and remembrances from his wife, Ottavia Busia, as well as Padma Lakshmi, Rachael Ray and more.

Following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards is set to air live coast-to-coast Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

