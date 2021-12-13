Sponsored by Anthropologie

Anthropologie Holiday Gift Ideas: Last Chance to Save Up to 40% on Our Top Picks

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Anthropologie Holiday Gifts
Anthropologie

When the holiday gift list starts to get longer, we know that time can be of the essence. Luckily, Anthropolgie’s gifts are covetable, cozy and stylish, making it the go-to destination for all your gifting needs. And right now, you can save up to 40% on stylish gifts from Anthropologie. 

Anthropolgie's holiday gift guide has so many options to choose from, and for a limited time select gifts are up to 40% off. Their unique patterns, signature monogrammed products and cozy accessories are gifts anyone in your life would be excited to unwrap -- including the perpetual hostess, the cocktail enthusiast, the fashionista, and even kids. 

Anthropolgie has no shortage of high-quality clothes, accessories and homeware. And don’t forget to look at the beauty and wellness products from all your favorite luxury brands.

Below, ET has picked out our top 25 favorite gifts from the Anthropolgie holiday gift guide this season. With gifts this great, we don’t blame you for picking something up for yourself! After all, doesn’t the shopper deserve some self-care too? But if you're looking to save, don't wait: Anthropologie's 40% off sale ends tonight. 

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
This Anthropologie classic never goes out of stock, and with good reason. Assign everyone in the cabinet their own special mug.
$14$10
Agate Cheese Board
Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
An elegant, modern cheese board made from agate stone. 
$78$55
Plush Faux Fur Slippers
Plush Faux Fur Slippers
Anthropologie
Plush Faux Fur Slippers
Who wouldn't want a cozy pair of faux fur slippers to wear all winter long? 
$40$28
Pilcro Teddy V-Neck Tunic Sweater
Pilcro Teddy V-Neck Tunic Sweater
Anthropologie
Pilcro Teddy V-Neck Tunic Sweater
There's nothing more exciting than getting a cute, chunky sweater for Christmas. Our top pick is the plush Pilcro Teddy V-Neck Tunic Sweater, available in standard, petite and plus sizes. 
$140
Pick-A-Pom Chunky Knit Scarf Base
Chunky Knit Scarf
Anthropologie
Pick-A-Pom Chunky Knit Scarf Base
There’s no better way to stay cozy this season than a chunky knit scarf. This one is completely customizable with Anthropolgie’s pick-a-pom shop. Add a funky color pom, a fur pom, or just leave it plain! The pick-a-pom shop wants you to have your scarf exactly how you want it.
$48$29
Judith Claw Hair Clip Set
Judith Claw Hair Clip Set
Anthropologie
Judith Claw Hair Clip Set
These beautiful resin hair clips are great stocking stuffers. 
$20
Monogram Pendant Necklace
Monogram Necklace
Anthropologie
Monogram Pendant Necklace
This monogram pendant is a timeless addition to anyone’s jewelry box.
$38
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Luxe Blanket
Anthropologie
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket
If winter nights on the couch sound appealing, get ready to take your rest time up a notch with this luxe faux fur throw blanket. Impossibly soft, this blanket will have you feeling like a queen.
$128
Appoline Knives, Set of 3
Kitchen Knives
Anthropologie
Appoline Knives, Set of 3
Need something fun and funky for the kitchen? Look no further than these floral knives, perfect for the chef with flare.
$34
Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle
Colossal Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle
This colossal candle in Anthropologie's signature scent will burn up to 250 hours, making your holiday mood last well into next year.
$178
Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum
Perfume Bottle
Anthropologie
Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum
Indulge in a new scent this holiday season. This mini perfume is the perfect size for trying out this seductively romantic scent. Plus, the bottle is so cute, you won’t be able to help but show it off.
$24
Palermo Body Discovery Gift Set
Skincare Set
Anthropologie
Palermo Body Discovery Gift Set
Have an at-home spa day with these Palermo Body products. Known for their holistic and natural remedies, these organic skin care items are perfect for anyone who needs an extra self-care boost.
$45
VOLO Hair Hero Quick-Dry Towel
Hair Towel
Anthropologie
VOLO Hair Hero Quick-Dry Towel
Take care of your hair this winter. As the days start to get dry and cold, this quick-drying microfiber towel helps keep your hair strong and shiny. 
$39
Brynne Monogram Journal
Monogram Journals
Anthropologie
Brynne Monogram Journal
If you’re the type of person who makes lists and needs to check them twice, planning for the New Year has never been easier or more stylish. These multicolored monogram notebooks are the perfect present.
$20
Lazy Baking Cookbook
Cookbook
Anthropologie
Lazy Baking Cookbook
If you've got the cooking bug and want to impress your friends this holiday season, this easy-to-follow cookbook is perfect for the beginner baker, or for the more experienced hostess who might need a bit of a break by the time dessert rolls around.
$25
Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
Pom Pom
Anthropologie
Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
If the pick-a-pom shop sounds fun, but you wish it came in kid sizes -- you’re in luck! Customize hats and scarves for all your kids with multicolor poms in different textures and hats and scarves in all kinds of knits.
$7
Scrabble for Anthropologie Game
Scrabble Game
Anthropologie
Scrabble for Anthropologie Game
We’re obsessed with this garden-bistro Scrabble set, only available at Anthropologie. With features such as a raised letter grid to a foil-stamped score pad, it’s an aesthetic and fun addition to any family room.
$138$97
Liberty Crossbody Bag
Crossbody Bag
Anthropologie
Liberty Crossbody Bag
This season is all about the cross body bag. As a top rated product, this one will be flying off the shelves. The vegan bag is also PETA-approved, made with sustainable, recycled materials. Get one of these trend-setting bags with zero guilt.
$78
Sparkling Headband Set
Headband Set
Anthropologie
Sparkling Headband Set
Nothing says the holidays like a little bit of sparkle. Add some shine to anyone’s wardrobe with this glittering headband.
$38
Miss Patisserie Aromatherapy Shower Steamer Gift Set
Shower Bombs
Anthropologie
Miss Patisserie Aromatherapy Shower Steamer Gift Set
We understand the importance of me-time. This shower aroma-therapy is the perfect gift for someone who needs to do a little relaxing this holiday season. With scents named Uplift, De-Stress and sleep, it’ll lull you into your best shower yet. 
$32
Maya Brenner 14K Gold State Pendant Necklace
State Necklace
Anthropologie
Maya Brenner 14K Gold State Pendant Necklace
Missing someone special in a different state? This 14k gold pendant will be sure to remind them that they are being thought about.
$328
Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser
Botanical Diffuser
Anthropologie
Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser
Set the mood for your holiday party with this botanical bouquet diffuser, sure to have your home filled with your favorite winter scents in no time.
$38$25
Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers
Slipper Socks
Anthropologie
Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers
The best way to stay warm this winter is with these Bombas sock slippers. Bombas donates an item to the homeless community with every item you purchase, so you can get cozy and feel good about giving back.
$48
Chunky Knit Mittens
Mittens
Anthropologie
Chunky Knit Mittens
Don’t forget to keep your hands warm! This season, look stylish and cozy with these chunky knit mittens, sure to be the perfect accessory to any winter outfit.
$38$23
MODERNBEAST Gingham Bone Lavender Dog Toy
Dog Bone Toy
Anthropologie
MODERNBEAST Gingham Bone Lavender Dog Toy
Don’t leave out fido this holiday season. Anthropologie has several adorable dog toys, but this gingham bone designed by MODERNBEAST gives part of its profits to charities for animals looking for a home.
$28

