When the holiday gift list starts to get longer, we know that time can be of the essence. Luckily, Anthropolgie’s gifts are covetable, cozy and stylish, making it the go-to destination for all your gifting needs. And right now, you can save up to 40% on stylish gifts from Anthropologie.

Anthropolgie's holiday gift guide has so many options to choose from, and for a limited time select gifts are up to 40% off. Their unique patterns, signature monogrammed products and cozy accessories are gifts anyone in your life would be excited to unwrap -- including the perpetual hostess, the cocktail enthusiast, the fashionista, and even kids.

Anthropolgie has no shortage of high-quality clothes, accessories and homeware. And don’t forget to look at the beauty and wellness products from all your favorite luxury brands.



Anthropologie's shipping deadline for US standard shipping is Tuesday, December 21st for 48 states and the deadline for US Express shipping is December 23rd and must be ordered before 9am EST. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Anthropologie you can also order online and pick up in store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.



Below, ET has picked out our top 25 favorite gifts from the Anthropolgie holiday gift guide this season. With gifts this great, we don’t blame you for picking something up for yourself! After all, doesn’t the shopper deserve some self-care too? But if you're looking to save, don't wait: Anthropologie's 40% off sale ends tonight.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum Anthropologie Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum Indulge in a new scent this holiday season. This mini perfume is the perfect size for trying out this seductively romantic scent. Plus, the bottle is so cute, you won’t be able to help but show it off. $24 $17 Buy Now

Brynne Monogram Journal Anthropologie Brynne Monogram Journal If you’re the type of person who makes lists and needs to check them twice, planning for the New Year has never been easier or more stylish. These multicolored monogram notebooks are the perfect present. Limited quantity available. $20 $10 Buy Now

Lazy Baking Cookbook Anthropologie Lazy Baking Cookbook If you've got the cooking bug and want to impress your friends this holiday season, this easy-to-follow cookbook is perfect for the beginner baker, or for the more experienced hostess who might need a bit of a break by the time dessert rolls around. $25 Buy Now

Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper Anthropologie Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper If the pick-a-pom shop sounds fun, but you wish it came in kid sizes -- you’re in luck! Customize hats and scarves for all your kids with multicolor poms in different textures and hats and scarves in all kinds of knits. $7 Buy Now

Liberty Crossbody Bag Anthropologie Liberty Crossbody Bag This season is all about the cross body bag. As a top rated product, this one will be flying off the shelves. The vegan bag is also PETA-approved, made with sustainable, recycled materials. Get one of these trend-setting bags with zero guilt. $78 Buy Now

Sparkling Headband Set Anthropologie Sparkling Headband Set Nothing says the holidays like a little bit of sparkle. Add some shine to anyone’s wardrobe with this glittering headband. $38 $27 Buy Now

Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser Anthropologie Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser Set the mood for your holiday party with this botanical bouquet diffuser, sure to have your home filled with your favorite winter scents in no time. $38 $25 Buy Now

Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers Anthropologie Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers The best way to stay warm this winter is with these Bombas sock slippers. Bombas donates an item to the homeless community with every item you purchase, so you can get cozy and feel good about giving back. $48 Buy Now

