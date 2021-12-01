We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we approach the holidays and gift lists start to get longer, we know that time can be of the essence. Luckily, Anthropolgie’s gifts are cozy, comfortable and stylish, making it the go-to destination for all your gifting needs.

Their unique patterns, signature monogrammed products and cozy accessories are gifts anyone in your life would be excited to unwrap -- including the perpetual hostess, the cocktail enthusiast, the fashionista, and even kids.

Anthropolgie has no shortage of high-quality clothes, accessories and homeware. And don’t forget to look at the beauty and wellness products from all your favorite luxury brands.

Below, ET has picked out our top 25 favorite gifts from Anthropologie this season. With gifts this great, we don’t blame you for picking something up for yourself! After all, doesn’t the shopper deserve some self-care too?

Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our full 2021 holiday gift guide.

Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie Anthropologie Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie If winter nights on the couch sound appealing, get ready to take your rest time up a notch with this luxe faux fur throw blanket. Impossibly soft, this blanket will have you feeling like a queen. $128 Buy Now

Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum Anthropologie Anthropologie Tocca Mini Eau De Parfum Anthropologie Indulge in a new scent this holiday season. This mini perfume is the perfect size for trying out this seductively romantic scent. Plus, the bottle is so cute, you won’t be able to help but show it off. $24 Buy Now

Palermo Body Discovery Gift Set Anthropologie Anthropologie Palermo Body Discovery Gift Set Anthropologie Have an at-home spa day with these Palermo Body products. Known for their holistic and natural remedies, these organic skin care items are perfect for anyone who needs an extra self-care boost. $45 Buy Now

Brynne Monogram Journal Anthropologie Anthropologie Brynne Monogram Journal Anthropologie If you’re the type of person who makes lists and needs to check them twice, planning for the New Year has never been easier or more stylish. These multicolored monogram notebooks are the perfect present. $20 Buy Now

Lazy Baking Cookbook Anthropologie Anthropologie Lazy Baking Cookbook Anthropologie If you've got the cooking bug and want to impress your friends this holiday season, this easy-to-follow cookbook is perfect for the beginner baker, or for the more experienced hostess who might need a bit of a break by the time dessert rolls around. $25 Buy Now

Pick-A-Pom Chunky Knit Scarf Base Anthropologie Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Chunky Knit Scarf Base Anthropologie There’s no better way to stay cozy this season than a chunky knit scarf. This one is completely customizable with Anthropolgie’s pick-a-pom shop. Add a funky color pom, a fur pom, or just leave it plain! The pick-a-pom shop wants you to have your scarf exactly how you want it. $48 Buy Now

Carys Inlay Cheese Board Anthropologie Anthropologie Carys Inlay Cheese Board Anthropologie For the party-thrower, this marble cheese board is a beautiful addition to any tablescape. With slots for four different types of cheese, you’ll be feasting in no time. $78 Buy Now

Scrabble for Anthropologie Game Anthropologie Anthropologie Scrabble for Anthropologie Game Anthropologie We’re obsessed with this garden-bistro Scrabble set, only available at Anthropologie. With features such as a raised letter grid to a foil-stamped scorepad, it’s an aesthetic and fun addition to any family room. $138 $97 Buy Now

Liberty Crossbody Bag Anthropologie Anthropologie Liberty Crossbody Bag Anthropologie This season is all about the cross body bag. As a top rated product, this one will be flying off the shelves. The vegan bag is also PETA approved, made with sustainable, recycled materials. Get one of these trend-setting bags with zero guilt. $78 Buy Now

Sparkling Headband Set Anthropologie Anthropologie Sparkling Headband Set Anthropologie Nothing says the holidays like a little bit of sparkle. Add some shine to anyone’s wardrobe with this glittering headband. $38 Buy Now

Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser Anthropologie Anthropologie Holiday Botanical Bouquet Diffuser Anthropologie Set the mood for your holiday party with this botanical bouquet diffuser, sure to have your home filled with your favorite winter scents in no time. $38 $27 Buy Now

Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers Anthropologie Anthropologie Bombas Fair Isle Grip Sock Slippers Anthropologie The best way to stay warm this winter is with these Bombas sock slippers. Bombas donates an item to the homeless community with every item you purchase, so you can get cozy and feel good about giving back. $48 Buy Now

Chunky Knit Mittens Anthropologie Anthropologie Chunky Knit Mittens Anthropologie Don’t forget to keep your hands warm! This season, look stylish and cozy with these chunky knit mittens, sure to be the perfect accessory to any winter outfit. $38 Buy Now

Kitchen Range Toy Play Set Anthropologie Anthropologie Kitchen Range Toy Play Set Anthropologie Need something for the kid who loves to help out in the kitchen? Complete with a make-believe oven, microwave, and all the kitchen accouterments, this toy kitchen range has everything they could possibly need. $270 Buy Now

Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper Anthropologie Anthropologie Kids Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper Anthropologie If the pick-a-pom shop sounds fun, but you wish it came in kid sizes -- you’re in luck! Customize hats and scarves for all your kids with multicolor poms in different textures and hats and scarves in all kinds of knits. $7 Buy Now

Gingham Bone Lavender Dog Toy Anthropologie Anthropologie Gingham Bone Lavender Dog Toy Anthropologie Don’t leave out fido this holiday season. Anthropologie has several adorable dog toys, but this gingham bone designed by MODERNBEAST gives part of its profits to charities for animals looking for a home. $28 Buy Now

