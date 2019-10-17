Anuel AA Reveals His Ideal Wedding Day With Karol G (Exclusive)

It was Anuel AA's night!

The rapper took home five Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night, including the biggest trophy of the ceremony, Artist of the Year. ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz caught up with the man of the night backstage after his epic "China" performance featuring Daddy Yankee and Ozuna, that closed the show.

"My biggest song this fall, of my career. I feel blessed," he told ET of "China" hitting No.1. "I always appreciate Daddy Yankee, [J] Balvin, Karol [G], Ozuna. It's a big record. Without all of us, it wasn't going to be like that. It's all of us together."

While Anuel's lady love and fiancee, Karol, wasn't able to join him at the awards show, he shared that he was about to reunite with her. "I'm about to go see my girl. She was at a concert, she's flying out," he said.

The two have been engaged for quite some time now and Karol previously told ET what her wedding must-haves were.

As for Anuel's ideal wedding day, he revealed, "As long as I have the beach, we good. All the family [there]."

Meanwhile, the reggaetonero has been busy in the studio, working on new songs for an album that he hopes comes out early next year. Among the artists he's already teamed up with for his LP are Yankee, Ozuna, Karol "and other surprises, Romeo [Santos]," he teased.

When asked if he's heard Karol and Cardi B's song that they have coming out together, he said, "No, I haven't heard it. They are working on it, though."

"[Karol's] got songs with a lot of big English artists though. She got a big song that is about to come out with a big English artist, but it's not Cardi B," he shared, adding that he's "always in the studio" with her.

For more on ET's Latin AMAs coverage, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Best Moments From the Show

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

Pitbull Tears Up the Stage at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

Ne-Yo Talks Pitbull Calming His Nerves About Singing in Spanish (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery