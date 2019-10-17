Latin American Music Awards 2019: Best Moments From the Show
The 2019 Latin American Music Awards has officially come to a close.
The fifth annual awards show took place on Thursday night, broadcast live on Telemundo from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The best and brightest in Latin music came together to celebrate the year's biggest hits and boundary-breaking artists, with Becky G and Marc Anthony taking home special honors for their contributions.
Dozens of the industry's hottest stars also performed, like Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, Romeo Santos, CNCO, Gente de Zona, Farruko, Wisin & Yandel, Christian Nodal, Abraham Mateo and Sofía Reyes. Ozuna, the most-nominated artist of the night, also took home two trophies, but Anuel AA won the most awards of the night, with five.
Here are the best moments of the night:
Jason Derulo and Farruko's Big Opening Number
The guys started the show off right with a mesmerizing, dance-heavy performance of their reggaeton track "Mamacita."
Marc Anthony's Tribute to José José
Anthony was honored with the first-ever Latin AMA International Artist Award of Excellence, but took the focus off himself as he chose to pay tribute to the late José José with a passionate cover of "Almohada."
Becky G's Throwback to Her Early Days
Becky earned the other big award of the night, the Extraordinary Evolution Award, and to celebrate, she took audiences through her career, including one of her first songs, "Becky From the Block." The star transitioned to "Mayores and then "Sin Pijama" before singing her latest single, "Mala Santa."
Romeo Santos and His Pink Suit
The bachata artist looked like a certified king as he rocked a pink suit for his impassioned performance of "El Beso Que Te Di" with Kiko Rodríguez.
Ozuna's Futuristic Production
"Taki Taki" won two awards on Thursday night -- and for good reason. The crowd and viewers at home couldn't stop dancing as Ozuna performed the track solo.
Pitbull's Party
Mr. Worldwide always gets the crowd on their feet -- and Thursday's awards show was no different. The performer slayed his rendition of "Me Quedaré Contigo" with Lenier, El Micha and Ne-Yo, who sang in Spanish for the first time.
CNCO Showing Off Their Moves
These boys can salsa! CNCO put their moves on display as they got together with Abraham Mateo for a high-energy performance of "Me Vuelve Loco" and their song, "Ya Tú Sabes."
Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA and Ozuna Ending on a High Note
Karol G and J Balvin weren't in attendance, but that didn't stop DY, Anuel AA and Ozuna from rocking out to "China." The group knew exactly how to end the show on a high note.
