Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price for the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:09 PM PST, December 6, 2023

Score an Apple iPad (9th Generation) for its lowest price ever at Walmart right now.

The Christmas shopping craze is in full-effect as retailers roll out their holiday sales on tech and other big ticket items. From bingeing the newest TV shows to working on homework, iPads are great for long flights and even longer days of school and work. If you've been eyeing a new tablet and didn't missed your chance to save big during Prime Day or Black Friday, you're in luck. Walmart’s ninth-generation iPad is now on sale for its lowest price ever on Walmart.

The 64GB 9th generation iPad is now on sale for $249, which is its all-time lowest price. For those who need more space, the 256GB variant is available on Amazon for $474.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models. With a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, this iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet to work, play, create, learn, stay connected and more. The super slim and lightweight design make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

Ahead of Christmas, this Walmart iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off. A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. As with all Holiday deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding the best Apple deal to your cart today.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

