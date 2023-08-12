From the comfy design to even greater audio quality, the AirPods Max are Apple's top-of-the-line headphones with arguably the best noise cancelation we've experienced. Combining style with big, powerful sound, the tech giant's only over-ear headphones are now receiving a huge discount.

This weekend, the splurge-worthy AirPods Max are $99 off at Amazon. This limited-time deal marks the wireless noise-cancelling headphones down to $450 in all five colors — matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Equipped with nine microphones and an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup, the wireless headphones are designed for performance. AirPods Max also feature large memory foam ear cushions, a knit-mesh canopy, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

With up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, the AirPods Max provide an audio experience like no other that's especially great for work or for traveling. Just turn on Transparency Mode to bring in the world around you and naturally hear your surroundings when needed.

For the quality that AirPods Max provides, this is not a bargain to miss if you've been eyeing the AirPods Max. Immerse yourself in your favorite content and save nearly $100 on a new pair of minimalist, chic and comfortable headphones.

If you'd also like to save on Apple's earbuds, we've found more of the best AirPods deals on Amazon worth shopping today along with plenty of discounts on other Apple products for the back-to-school season.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now

Save 35% on Apple's Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Below $100

Get $50 Off Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals