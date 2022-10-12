Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.

Amazon has the best deal on the impressive fifth-gen iPad Air. The space gray color is discounted to $669, but if you prefer 64GB iPad Air, the Amazon Prime Day iPad deal is also $80 less than at Apple.

Apple iPad Air5 256GB Amazon Apple iPad Air5 256GB Upgrade your iPad Air to this just released fifth-generation edition. It's made with the Apple M1 chip, an ultra wide front camera with Center Stage and up to 256GB of storage to make your user experience faster and better. The 256GB model is $80 off right now. $749 $669 Buy Now

Enjoy all the newest features of the iPad Air, like the M1 chip offered in iPad Pro tablets for speedier processing, full frontal camera with ultra-wide lens and attachments for the Magic Keyboard and new Apple Pencil. It also offers 5G support and iPadOS 15, the most recent Apple operating system. The stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 Wide Color delivers an immersive viewing experience.

Though other iPad models are also available at discounted prices up to $150 off, if you're looking for the most powerful Apple tablet to date with all the latest features, you cannot overlook the chance to grab the brand new Apple iPad Air 5 while it's on sale.

