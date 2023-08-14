From bingeing the newest TV shows to working on homework, iPads are great for long flights and even longer days of school and work. If you've been eyeing a new tablet and didn't get the chance to purchase one during Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck. Apple’s ninth-gen iPad is back on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever.

The 64GB 9th generation iPad is now on sale for $250, which is its lowest-ever price. For those who need more space, the 256GB variant is available for $390, also matching its previous record low.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models. With a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, this iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet to work, play, create, learn, stay connected and more. The super slim and lightweight design make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

Just in time for the back-to-school season, this Amazon iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for 25% off. A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. As with all Amazon deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding the best iPad deal to your cart today.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

AirPods Max Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $99 Off This Weekend

The Best Back-to-School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads & More

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Apple Watches and More

Shop the Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style

The M1 MacBook Air Drops to All-Time Low Price for the New School Year

The 32 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Laptop Deals for Every Type of Student