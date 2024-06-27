Ariana Grande marked her 31st birthday on Wednesday by sharing an adorable throwback video on Instagram.

The clip features a young Grande performing for the camera, showcasing her powerful vocals and dance moves. The video concludes with someone behind the camera asking, "Why don't you sing the Céline Dion?"

The birthday post garnered warm wishes from fellow celebrities and co-stars. Grande's Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, commented, "Happy birthday my sweet sister." Reese Witherspoon also chimed in, encouraging Grande to "never lose this energy!"

The official Instagram account for the upcoming Wicked film, in which Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch, also extended birthday wishes. The film's director, Jon M. Chu, shared a photo of Grande's Glinda-themed birthday cake on his Instagram Story, noting that she was "loved by many" and had a "wild year ahead."

Jon M. Chu's Instagram Story for Ariana Grande's Birthday - Instagram

Although the singer's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, didn't post anything for her birthday, a source recently told ET Grande is already "in love."

"Ariana is genuinely so happy with Ethan," the source told ET. "She feels very comfortable with him and is in love."

Clearly this isn't a fling for the Wicked co-stars. "Their relationship is serious, and their bond is organic," the source continued. "Ethan treats Ariana super well and knows her so well. It's not about external stuff with them. They just have a great time together and appreciate their time with each other."

The Wicked adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the love interest who finds himself caught between Elphaba, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as their reigning headmistress, Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Wicked adaptation is scheduled to be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, while Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.

