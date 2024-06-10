Ariana Grande Is 'in Love' With Ethan Slater, Source Says

Love is in the air for Ariana Grande.

"The Boy Is Mine" singer may have concocted a love potion in her latest music video, but her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, doesn't need a magic potion or spell to make her fall for him. A source tells ET Grande is already "in love."

"Ariana is genuinely so happy with Ethan," the source tells ET. "She feels very comfortable with him and is in love."

But this isn't a fling for the Wicked co-stars. "Their relationship is serious, and their bond is organic," the source continues. "Ethan treats Ariana super well and knows her so well. It's not about external stuff with them. They just have a great time together and appreciate their time with each other."

This echoes what a source told ET in March.

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source said. "Things have been getting more serious."

Over the weekend, Grande was spotted enjoying a date night with her boyfriend, catching the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals in Sunrise, Florida. The Eternal Sunshine singer, 30, was all smiles next to the 32-year-old actor.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were all smiles in the stands for the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 8, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. - Elsa/Getty Images

Grande's brother, Frankie, can see how happy Slater makes his sister, recently calling him a "wonderful guy."

"I love him, he's a very sweet guy. I've been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical]," he told Too Fab of Slater last week. "And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family."

He continued, "He's very sweet. He's very, very, very sweet. I just, I adore him. I, honestly I've always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she's happy, I'm happy. So I'm very happy."

