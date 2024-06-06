Ariana Grande's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, has her brother's stamp of approval! In a new interview, Frankie Grande opened up about his history with Slater and how he supports his sister's romance with her Wicked co-star.

"I love him, he's a very sweet guy. I've been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical]," Frankie told Too Fab of Ethan. "And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tightknit family."

Calling Ethan a "wonderful guy," Frankie shared that the Broadway star makes his sister happy.

"He's very sweet. He's very, very, very sweet. I just, I adore him. I, honestly I've always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she's happy I’m happy. So I'm very happy," he said.

Ethan Slater attends the Spongebob Squarepants Broadway opening night at Palace Theatre on Dec. 4, 2017 in New York City. - Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of the highly anticipated Wicked adaptation. She is starring as Glinda the Good Witch and he is playing Bok.

In March, Ariana released her new album, Eternal Sunshine, and finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

"Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," a source told ET at the time. "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source added. "Things have been getting more serious."

Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, have been linked since July 2023, the same month that ET confirmed that the singer split from Dalton. Around the same time, TMZ reported that Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay, whom he shares a child with.

At the time, a source told ET that the Wicked co-stars began dating after their respective splits.

Lilly hasn't been shy about her feelings regarding Ariana, previously telling Page Six that her "family is just collateral damage" in the scandal, and blasting Ariana as "not a girl's girl."

In August 2023, a source told ET that Frankie "just wants Ariana to be happy and supports her every step of the way."

"He respects the fact that she knows what's best for her, and as long as Ethan is treating her well, he feels good," the source added at the time.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 27.

