Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship is the gift that keeps on giving!

After the Wicked co-stars graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during Monday's Met Gala, the two reunited inside the event, where they delivered a chilling performance of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's iconic 1998 duet, "When You Believe." The song was previously featured in Disney's The Prince of Egypt soundtrack and won the Oscar for Best Song at the 71st Academy Awards.

In a TikTok video shared by the "Thank You, Next" songstress on Tuesday, Grande and Erivo, 37, are shown belting their hearts out on stage, singing, "But when you're blinded by your pain / Can't see the way, get through the rain / A small but still, resilient voice / Says, help is very near, oh / There can be miracles / When you believe / Though hope is frail / It's hard to kill / Who knows what miracles / You can achieve / When you believe somehow you will."

For the performance, both Grande and Erivo switched out of their red carpet looks, with Grande donning a green and purple-hued ensemble and Erivo wearing a pink and red floral dress.

Grande, 30, was the surprise performer at the fashion affair, and it's no surprise that she called upon Erivo to help her close out the show, given how close they've become through filming Wicked, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27.

Speaking to ET at the Met Gala, Erivo said she's looking forward to fans seeing "the relationship that these two women have" in the film. Erivo and Grande star as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in the movie, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In April, ET also spoke with Yeoh, 61, who plays Madame Morrible in the highly anticipated film adaptation, and she couldn't help but gush over the friendships, particularly between Grande and Erivo, that have formed during the two-year filming period.

"But Cynthia and Ariana, they're like the yin and yang. They're just like the perfect little couple," Yeoh said.

Back in January, Erivo and Grande also commemorated their friendship by getting the words "For Good" tattooed on their palms, a tribute to Glinda and Elphaba's famous duet.

Wicked: Part 1 hits theaters on Nov. 27, while Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.

