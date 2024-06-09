Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater enjoyed a night out together in Florida on Saturday, catching Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The songstress and her Wicked co-star were spotted sitting side-by-side in the stands at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, as the Florida Panthers took on the Edmonton Oilers.

Grande, 30, was all smiles as she chatted with the 32-year-old actor, while they both cheered on the Panthers. Grande wore a team sweater -- along with appropriately themed black cat ears -- while Slater rocked a hoodie with the team logo emblazoned across the front.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were all smiles in the stands at Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 08, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. - Elsa/Getty Images

Grande, who was born in Florida, was delighted as she and Slater watched the Panthers beat the Oilers 3-0 to win Game 1 of the finals.

The singer was beaming as they watched the game unfold for what appeared to be a fun, breezy date night.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoy a date night at Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 08, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. - Elsa/Getty Images

Grande and Slater -- who met on the set of Wicked -- have been linked since July 2023, the same month that ET confirmed that the singer split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Around the same time, TMZ reported that Slater had filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

Back in March, ET confirmed that Grande's three-year marriage with Gomez was officially dissolved by a judge. With the divorce official, the terms of their settlement from October officially went into effect. Per their agreement, the GRAMMY-winning singer agreed to pay Gomez a one-time payment of $1,250,000 and turn over half the proceeds of their shared home in Los Angeles. In addition, Grande was on the hook for $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

A source previously told ET that, following Grande's massive month -- which saw the release of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, and the finalization of her divorce -- Slater has been by her side.

"Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source told ET at the time. "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

According to the source, the "Yes, And?" singer and the Broadway star were looking ahead to more moments together. "They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source added. "Things have been getting more serious."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, actress Maika Monroe went Instagram official with Grande’s ex-husband by sharing a photo dump, in which she cuddles up to the 28-year-old real estate broker.

The carousel of pictures begins with one photo of Monroe and Gomez kissing as she stands on her tiptoes and he wraps his arm around her. After several food pics and photos from a vacation, the roundup ends with a picture of the It Follows actress and Gomez, both dressed in all black, cozy and nestled up next to each other on the back of a boat.

The photos come eight months after TMZ first shared pictures of the couple smooching on a dinner date in Los Angeles back in October. It's currently unclear when the couple met or when their relationship officially began.

