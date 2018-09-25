Ariana Grande is cuddling up to someone special to her late ex, Mac Miller.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing several sweet videos of herself playing with a cute brown Pitbull.

It turns out, this pup, Myron, is the dog of the late rapper.

“All the kisses. Happy fall,” Grande captioned the clip.

Miller first adopted the sweet puppy in January 2017, when he and Grande were still together. The couple split this past May after two years together. She is now engaged to comedian Pete Davidson.

It’s unknown whether Grande has adopted Miller’s dog following his death. She already had six other dogs. In August, prior to Miller’s death, Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, named Myron as one of the singer’s dogs on Twitter.

“All my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron,” she wrote in a post for National Dog Day.

#NationalDogDay to my chocolate labradoodle children.. I love you all... Don Vito Corleone, Sirius Black, Ophelia.. and my newest babies: Francis Albert Sinatra and Madonna Luisa Veronica ... and all my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron pic.twitter.com/wDJJ8QLQzi — Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 26, 2018

Following Miller’s death, Ariana shared several tribute posts to social media. First, she posted a simple black and white image of the rapper, then she shared a video with a heartfelt message.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

The “R.E.M” singer also took to Twitter over the weekend, writing, “Everything will be okay.”

The singer and her fiance skipped the 2018 Emmy Awards last week where Davidson’s show, Saturday Night Live, won big.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her rep told ET in a statement at the time. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

