Whoops!

Let’s hope Ariana Grande is a fan of BBQ. The 25-year-old pop star got a tattoo in celebration of her new hit single, “7 Rings,” but it seems she had a slight misstep as to the spelling.

Using Japanese Kanji character symbols, Grande got the message inked on her palm. But fans on Twitter were quick to note that the way the tattoo was spelled translates to “shichirin” which means a Japanese style barbecue grill.

Grande originally posted a photo of the ink on Instagram, writing, “This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed…. my hand.”

She later deleted the image as well as her tweet responding to one fan calling out the misspelling.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Ariana Grande clarifies that she left out some letters off her tattoo because the pain was intolerable and says she’s a huge fan of tiny bbq grills which is one of the things her tattoo translates to! pic.twitter.com/SC1z4SSefW — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) January 30, 2019

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” Grande wrote in her since-deleted message.

She jokingly added, “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

Grande isn’t the first star to have a misspelled tattoo. Ed Sheeran was famously tattooed by actress Saoirse Ronan during his “Galway Girl” video, with the ink reading, “Galway Grill.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson Gets Large Led Zeppelin Arm Tattoos Following Treatment

Demi Lovato Shows Off New Rose Tattoo After Celebrating 6 Months of Sobriety

Singer Kelsy Karter Gets a Harry Styles Tattoo on Her Face!

Related Gallery