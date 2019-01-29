Paris Jackson Gets Large Led Zeppelin Arm Tattoos Following Treatment

Paris Jackson has returned to social media to celebrate her new ink!

ET recently reported that the 20-year-old star had entered a treatment facility for her emotional health.

On Monday night, Paris posted a photo of her large new arm tattoos that honor Led Zeppelin’s fourth album. In black ink, Paris got the “Zoso” symbol for Jimmy Page, Robert Plant’s feather symbol, John Paul Jones’ symbol, and John Bonham’s trinity symbol inked down the back of her right arm.

“Was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then I said f**k it and,” Paris tweeted along with her new body art.

The symbols were featured on the cover of Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album.

It’s unclear whether Paris is still seeking treatment after a source close to the daughter of Michael Jackson confirmed the news to ET earlier this month.

was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then i said fuck it and pic.twitter.com/iiBsq47wsk — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 29, 2019

“[She] decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” the source said at the time. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan.”

Paris later posted a photo with her dog to Instagram, writing, “Yes I’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

The treatment news came before the premiere of the controversial new documentary about the King of Pop, Leaving Neverland, premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Jackson’s estate issued a strong rebuke of the film to ET, saying, “This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson. Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception,’ filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed.”

