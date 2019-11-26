Ariana Grande Reacts to Her TikTok Look-Alike

Ariana Grande's TikTok look-alike has fans shook -- but the singer herself isn't that mesmerized.

Teen TikToker Paige Niemann has racked up over 1.5 million followers impersonating the pop star. Niemann has had fans doing a double take with videos of herself in full Ari glam, mouthing lines from Grande's Nickelodeon show, Victorious. While some are impressed, Grande recently revealed on Twitter that it's "bizarre" seeing some blend her "two worlds."

"I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao," Grande tweeted.

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Grande retired her Victorious character, Cat Valentine, in 2014, with the end of her spinoff show, Sam & Cat. She's since focused more on music, and just earned five nominations for the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

"Thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u," she recently wrote on Instagram. "Pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. 💍 also also !!!! i have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well ! i cant wait to celebrate everyone together."

See more on Grande in the video below.

