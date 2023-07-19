Ariana Grande is getting support from her Wicked co-stars following the news of her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

The actress was spotted shopping on London's Bond Street on Tuesday with Cynthia Erivo, who plays the Elphaba to Grande's Glinda in the upcoming adaptation of the Tony-winning musical.

This follows Grande's day at Wimbledon over the weekend with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, the third part of the central love triangle in the Wizard of Oz prequel story.

Director Jon M. Chu shared an update on Wicked on Wednesday, amid rumors that Grande had wrapped production on the film.

"Not done yet," the director shared on social media. "Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right."

"My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together," he continued. "More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do. #WickedMovie."

A source confirmed to ET on Monday that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

"Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived," another source added. "Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

