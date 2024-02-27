Ariana Madix was forced to sit out of a performance of Chicago on Tuesday after she experienced a "coughing fit" during a show that led to her losing her voice.

In an Instagram Story, the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules apologized to fans for having to skip a performance and described the scary situation that unfolded during a previous show.

"On Sunday I had a coughing fit during the show and last night my voice felt funny and started to disappear during nowadays," Madix, 38, wrote on her Story over a picture of her with tears in her eyes. "I've been resting it, steaming, doing all the things but today nothing is working and no sound comes out when I try to speak."

@ArianaMadix on Instagram

Madix, who also recently made it to the finals on Dancing With the Stars and won the People's Choice Award for Best Competition Contestant, continued in her story that while she wished she could go on, she was advised against performing.

"At the risk of compromising the show and causing injury to myself, I have to call out for tonight’s show. I know how far some of you travel to come and I know theatre tickets are expensive," she wrote. "I'm hoping that whatever this is goes away FAST because I hate this feeling and I don’t want to let you down."

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the actress and bartender said that while she is "so sorry" to have to miss the show, she is sure that those in attendance will be treated to a "FABULOUS" performance possible as the "cast and the orchestra are the absolute best in every way."

Madix is currently starring as Roxie Hart in the musical on Broadway. She made her debut in the role in January and has since welcomed friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars including Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, as well as her current boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Getty Images

While she was only initially set to star in the long-running production for eight weeks, representatives confirmed to Broadway.com within the first two weeks of her run that she would be continuing with the show through April 7 "by popular demand."

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in December, the actress -- who moved to New York City after graduating from Flagler College with a degree in theater -- announced she would be taking on the role and said she could not be more excited to chase a dream she's had since childhood.

"It's just the biggest dream come true," Madix told the show's hosts. "I cannot believe this is real life."

Roxie Hart is a role that resonates all too well with the former SUR bartender. In 2023, Madix found herself at the center of "Scandoval" after the news broke that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been involved in a months-long affair with Vanderpump co-star Rachel Leviss.

According to Refinery29's review of Madix's performance, Madix's first performance went off without a hitch and the actress proved herself to be a natural who used the crowd's energy to contribute to the electricity of her own stage presence.

Getty Images

"From the moment Madix took the stage to her final double standing ovation, she had the audience wrapped around her finger," the outlet reported, adding that the audience had particularly strong reactions to the lines "he only had himself to blame" and "the name on everybody's lips is gonna be Roxie" in "Cellblock Tango" and "Roxie," respectively.

Chicago, originally a 1975 production that struggled to find success, gained new life with a revival in 1996. The production, featuring Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Revival. Madix's performance in the iconic role of Roxie Hart adds her name to the list of Bravo stars who have graced the Chicago stage, following in the footsteps of Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kandi Burrus, and NeNe Leakes.

RELATED CONTENT: