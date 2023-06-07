Hours before the Vanderpump Rules finale, Lifetime released the first official photos of Ariana Madix in the upcoming TV movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

The "Ripped From the Headlines" film is executive produced by and starring Meagan Good, and follows a couple's teenage daughter who sneaks out of the house to attend a party, which soon escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana (Good) and the police. After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), a mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her daughter listed for sale. Dana and her husband, Curtis (Roger Cross), spring into action and attempt to "buy their daughter back" in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.

Madix plays Officer Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

In two newly released images Wednesday, the 37-year-old has her blonde hair pulled back in a polished ponytail as she rocks a cop uniform at the police station.

Madix's casting was announced in late March, on the heels of the scandal that saw her now-ex, Tom Sandoval, and friend, Raquel Leviss, become involved in an affair.

In May, the reality star spoke to ET about putting the past behind her and looking ahead to the future.

"I am in a position right now where I just want to do everything and I really am enjoying myself, doing it as much as I can," Madix said at the time. "I want to claim independence, I want to claim success, I want to reclaim my time. I want to claim all the good vibes and positivity and I want to be involved and leave stuff in the past."

Madix is also looking forward to returning for the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, and isn't letting the Scandoval drama hold her back from making the most of her time on the show.

"I'm excited to return. I mean, we've been sharing out lives on television for 10 seasons, nine for me, and I think that I'm very excited to keep doing that," she shared. "It brings me a lot of joy to connect with people via doing the show, and so I wanna keep doing that."

Buying Back My Daughter is slated to air in the fall.

