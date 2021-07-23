Lauren Burnham is in the hospital less than two months after giving birth to her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s twins, Lux and Senna. The Bachelor alum revealed that Burnham was hospitalized Thursday night after suffering complications from mastitis, an infection of the breast tissue which most commonly affects women who are breastfeeding. Luyendyk shared the news on his Instagram Story, adding that Burnham would be in the hospital overnight to undergo tests and scans, and was put on an antibiotic regimen to clear the infection.

"Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her," Luyendyk revealed on Instagram.

"She's been through a lot this week," he remorsefully wrote after sharing all the vials of blood his wife had to submit for testing.

The news of Burnham's postpartum health complications come just a little over a month after the proud parents brought Senna home after their daughter was forced to stay behind in the hospital due to breathing issues. The pair welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 11, with their son, Lux, coming home shortly after his birth.

Luyendyk and Burnham waited until bringing their little girl home to reveal her unique name. "senna james + lux jacob🤍," Burnham captioned a photo of the twins sleeping beside each other.

The couple previously opened up about Senna's medical issues in a YouTube video, explaining that their daughter was "having some trouble with her breathing."

"She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development, she's a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning," Luyendyk said. "You don't want to take her home and have something happen, so they're just being extra, extra careful."

