Armie Hammer is once again causing controversy on social media -- and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is sharing her side of the story.



The leading man hopped on Instagram on Saturday to post a brief clip of his two-year-old son, Ford, sucking his dad’s toes.



"This happened for a solid 7 minutes," the 32-year-old actor wrote alongside, adding the hashtag, "Foot fetish on fleek." A female voice in the clip can be heard stating, "This is not normal."

Almost immediately, Hammer was barraged with comments disapproving of the clip, which was quickly deleted. Then, Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, offered a response.



"It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds," she commented on Perez Hilton’s post concerning the video, later explaining that Ford’s interest in people’s feet has become an inside joke in the family.

"Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part," she added. "But I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority."



In November 2018, Hammer found himself facing a fierce backlash when he criticized fans and fellow celebrities for sharing selfies with Stan Lee following the Marvel icon's death.



"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee," he wrote in a tweet, which has since been deleted. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote to the fellow actor, "Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat." The comment has also been deleted since.



Ultimately, Hammer issued an apology for attacking fans of the comic book legend.



“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie trend, I (in true a**hat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” he tweeted. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

